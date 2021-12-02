Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $41.73. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $40.95, with a volume of 30,256 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt lowered Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

