ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RNW. Bank of America raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.
ReNew Energy Global Company Profile
