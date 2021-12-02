ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RNW. Bank of America raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RNW opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43. ReNew Energy Global has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

