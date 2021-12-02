renBTC Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.73 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $858.54 million and $8.73 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for $55,819.39 or 0.98053102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00043683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.68 or 0.00236588 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007692 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00087370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 15,381 coins. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

