Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.34

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 181039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RNLSY shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renault from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

