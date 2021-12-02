Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REMYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.22.

Shares of REMYY opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.75%.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

