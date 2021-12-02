Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 157 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $115.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.93. The company has a market cap of $204.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

