Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1,614.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,993 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 474.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,483,000 after buying an additional 1,018,183 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,997,000 after buying an additional 878,236 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in OGE Energy by 89.8% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,786,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,099,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $24,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $34.52 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.79%.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.