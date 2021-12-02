Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $711,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $309.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

