Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

IWN opened at $157.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.70. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.35 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

