Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,850,000 after purchasing an additional 52,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,650,000 after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $207.32 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

