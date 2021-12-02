Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,047,000 after purchasing an additional 754,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,664,000 after purchasing an additional 595,024 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,375,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,076 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 638,011 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $108.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.33. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

