Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.73.

REG stock opened at $68.68 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 122.05%.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,154 shares of company stock worth $6,948,943 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

