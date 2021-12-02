Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading 5.9% Higher

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.52. 10,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 665,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 5,626 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $112,745.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $272,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $432,220 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.