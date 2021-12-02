Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,600 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the October 31st total of 603,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.2 days.

Shares of RCRRF stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $62.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $71.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

