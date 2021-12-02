Record (LON:REC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $85.31

Record plc (LON:REC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 85.31 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 82.40 ($1.08). Record shares last traded at GBX 82.40 ($1.08), with a volume of 223,998 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 85.31. The stock has a market cap of £164.02 million and a P/E ratio of 22.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Record’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Record’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

In other news, insider Steve Cullen acquired 12,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £9,597.28 ($12,538.91).

Record Company Profile (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

