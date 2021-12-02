Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for European Wax Center (EWCZ)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ: EWCZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/1/2021 – European Wax Center was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

11/29/2021 – European Wax Center was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

11/25/2021 – European Wax Center was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

11/17/2021 – European Wax Center was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

11/16/2021 – European Wax Center was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

11/1/2021 – European Wax Center had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – European Wax Center was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

10/15/2021 – European Wax Center had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of European Wax Center stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,977. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03. European Wax Center Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $19,874,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,185,000.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

