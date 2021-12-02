Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Short Interest Update

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,080,000 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the October 31st total of 29,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

O stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.92. 6,009,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,679,621. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.60. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 224.60%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

