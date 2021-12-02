REAL (REAL) Price Up 79.4% Over Last Week

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last seven days, REAL has traded 79.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. REAL has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $474,421.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get REAL alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00043737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00236308 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00086192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About REAL

REAL (REAL) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.