Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Real Good Food in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Real Good Food’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RGF. Truist Securities started coverage on Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ RGF opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Real Good Food has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.