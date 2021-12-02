Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after buying an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after buying an additional 76,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after buying an additional 317,451 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,627,000 after buying an additional 532,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,009,000 after buying an additional 52,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,172 shares of company stock valued at $19,019,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $693.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $465.50 and a 1 year high of $711.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $595.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $610.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

