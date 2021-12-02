Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 143 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

