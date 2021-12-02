Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 123.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 169,288 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after buying an additional 117,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 116.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 365.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 126,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 99,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 475,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,525,000 after buying an additional 88,576 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.90. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $60.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.