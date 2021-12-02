Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.97 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Barclays cut their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $93.13 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

