Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3,941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,637,000 after buying an additional 443,988 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,227,766,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,867,000 after buying an additional 355,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4,077.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,913,000 after buying an additional 353,826 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,310 shares of company stock worth $3,179,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $114.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.70. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.20.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

