Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.01.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $122.49 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $121.90 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

