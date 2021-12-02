Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,538 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 27.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SYF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

SYF opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

