Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Gap Up to $124.42

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $124.42, but opened at $128.61. Rapid7 shares last traded at $127.90, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.23. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $855,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,992 shares of company stock valued at $13,802,664 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,996,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Rapid7 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,374,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Rapid7 by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,504,000 after buying an additional 72,385 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rapid7 by 5.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,224,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,372,000 after buying an additional 68,098 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

