Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.75. Rand Capital shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 2,920 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 17.68 and a current ratio of 16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 371.76%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Rand Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.