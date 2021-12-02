Rally (RLY) Price Tops $0.52 on Major Exchanges

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Rally has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $10.88 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rally has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00062671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00070867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00093620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.72 or 0.07929622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,461.46 or 0.99854111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,898,948 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

