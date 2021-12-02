Rajesh A. Aji Sells 766 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $227,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rajesh A. Aji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Rajesh A. Aji sold 131 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $38,321.43.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $252.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.01 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.64 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.83.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

