Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) SVP Sells $5,890,567.65 in Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $151.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $160.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.30.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.