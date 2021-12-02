Quark Price Reaches $0.0045 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Quark has a market cap of $1.25 million and $189.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quark has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 276,272,466 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

