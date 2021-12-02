Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $75,529.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000547 BTC on exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $23.30 million and $75,529.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,506.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.87 or 0.08051995 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.03 or 0.00361069 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $566.97 or 0.01003378 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00083424 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.65 or 0.00415270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.56 or 0.00388553 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,426,987 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

