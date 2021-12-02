QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.66. 412,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,224,929. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $188.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

