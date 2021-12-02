Qcash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $160.68 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Qcash has a market cap of $69.30 million and approximately $160.68 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

