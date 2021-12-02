QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.42

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.69. QC shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 14,300 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.

About QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO)

QC Holdings, Inc provides financial services and focuses on credit solutions for underserved consumers and small business. It engages in check cashing and short term lending. It also offers long term installment loans, online loans and factoring for the small business. The company was founded by Don Allen Early and Mary Lou Andersen-Early in 1984 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

