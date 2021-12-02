Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) shot up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75.

Qantas Airways Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QUBSF)

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

