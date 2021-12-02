Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Issued By Wedbush

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

FENC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

FENC opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 12.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

