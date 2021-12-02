PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Earnings Results

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $105.09. 1,875,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,360. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.08. PVH has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 3.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.15.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

