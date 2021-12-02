Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.24

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.24 and last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 10388045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSTG. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 248,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 91.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

