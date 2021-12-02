PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

PulteGroup has raised its dividend by 38.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. PulteGroup has a payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $8.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

NYSE PHM opened at $50.07 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

