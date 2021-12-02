Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $375.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $350.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PSA. Truist increased their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.38.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $325.63 on Thursday. Public Storage has a one year low of $212.22 and a one year high of $340.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.49 and a 200-day moving average of $311.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,366,000 after buying an additional 137,018 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,474,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Public Storage by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,433,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,052,000 after buying an additional 88,234 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

