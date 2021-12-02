Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $375.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $350.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PSA. Truist increased their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.38.
Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $325.63 on Thursday. Public Storage has a one year low of $212.22 and a one year high of $340.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.49 and a 200-day moving average of $311.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,366,000 after buying an additional 137,018 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,474,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Public Storage by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,433,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,052,000 after buying an additional 88,234 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Public Storage
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
