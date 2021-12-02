Public Joint-Stock Company Enel Russia (OTCMKTS:ELOKY) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Public Joint-Stock Company Enel Russia (OTCMKTS:ELOKY) traded up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.

About Public Joint-Stock Company Enel Russia (OTCMKTS:ELOKY)

Public Joint-Stock Company Enel Russia generates and sells electric power and heat in Russia. Its installed capacity is approximately 5,628.7 megawatts for power and 2,032 GCal/h for heat. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Yekaterinburg, Russia. Public Joint-Stock Company Enel Russia is a subsidiary of Enel SpA.

