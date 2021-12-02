Prudential Financial Inc. Makes New $42,000 Investment in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 26.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 191.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 167,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 52.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 61,184 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 65,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $145,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $174.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

