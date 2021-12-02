Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $113,000 in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 429,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 89,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 116.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 111,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 15.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.59% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $29.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

