Prudential Financial Inc. Has $205,000 Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IONS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after buying an additional 144,532 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 146.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.