Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 19.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

VBIV stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

