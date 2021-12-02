Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 2,750 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,322,000 after buying an additional 4,704,367 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,947,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 182,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 286.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,552 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 59.0% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,394,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,846,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

ASX stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities cut ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

