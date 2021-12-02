Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 2,600 Shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Star Group were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Star Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGU stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.49. Star Group, L.P. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $12.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Star Group’s payout ratio is 38.78%.

Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

