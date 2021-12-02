Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,667 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Protara Therapeutics were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 3,505.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 69,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M boosted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 21,795 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $27.51.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $63,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

